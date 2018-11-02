American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $18.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

AEO traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,211,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,675. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $964.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.98 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 6.49%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.41%.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $422,615.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 137.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 220,086 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 145.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 689,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 408,174 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

