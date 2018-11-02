American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) Announces Special Dividend of $0.21

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) announced a special dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2053 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of TAXF opened at $49.54 on Friday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $50.04.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.