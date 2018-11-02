Ameren (AEE) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26.

Ameren stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameren has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ameren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Ameren from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.13.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

