Ameren (AEE) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26.
Ameren stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameren has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.20.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ameren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Ameren from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.13.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
