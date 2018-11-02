Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,195. The stock has a market cap of $931.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $23.34.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 299,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,544,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

