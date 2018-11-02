Amazon.com (AMZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morningstar reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,870.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,091.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,661.82. 171,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,248,466. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,086.87 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $748.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,272 shares of company stock worth $66,675,598. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 391,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $665,092,000 after acquiring an additional 375,556 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 539,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $916,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 136,351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 260,431 shares in the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

