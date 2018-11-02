AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $19.00 price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AMAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.29. 2,024,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,412. The stock has a market cap of $741.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.56. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.23 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 36.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

