Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.69). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHF. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.