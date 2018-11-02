Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,179 Shares of Nordson Co. (NDSN)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 127.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88,485 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total transaction of $433,847.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,126.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $126.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $111.17 and a 1-year high of $151.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Nordson had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

