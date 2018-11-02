Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,397 Tennant (TNC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tennant by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tennant by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David W. Huml sold 6,550 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $521,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,648.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Paulson sold 15,000 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,966 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,896. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $62.89 on Friday. Tennant has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Tennant had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Tennant’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

