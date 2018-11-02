Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,365 Shares of Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vericel worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 57,102 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 357,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vericel Corp has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 23.35% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. Analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $108,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,770 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.