Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Lazard makes up about 1.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lazard worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,788,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,229,000 after purchasing an additional 71,463 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,073,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,222,000 after purchasing an additional 182,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,049,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,224 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,027,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,165,000 after purchasing an additional 205,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,233,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.80. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $60.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $605.61 million during the quarter. Lazard had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 49.98%. Research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 46.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lazard in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Lazard from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

