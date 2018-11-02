Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.82.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $88.13 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 2,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $229,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

