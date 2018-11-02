Allstate (ALL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $88.94, but opened at $89.97. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allstate shares last traded at $89.23, with a volume of 82139 shares.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $115.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Buckingham Research upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Allstate from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.54.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $2,202,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,144,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,432 shares of company stock worth $5,386,208 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $124,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $158,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Company Profile (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

