Allstate (ALL) Given a $105.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) has been assigned a $105.00 price objective by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALL. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Buckingham Research raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Allstate from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.77.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,654. Allstate has a twelve month low of $88.29 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,144,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $2,202,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,432 shares of company stock worth $5,386,208. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 863.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 59,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,919,000 after acquiring an additional 104,863 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

