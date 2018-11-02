Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Issues Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $80.09 million during the quarter.

AMOT opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $401.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.13. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $55.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

