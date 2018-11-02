Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Stake Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,082,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,473,000 after buying an additional 205,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,186,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 142.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 49,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,931,000 after buying an additional 48,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 16.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

In other Alliance Data Systems news, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $793,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.74.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $207.52 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $192.02 and a 12-month high of $278.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.