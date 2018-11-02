Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Stake Boosted by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3,553.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after acquiring an additional 809,427 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,245,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 729,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,054,000 after acquiring an additional 331,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4,390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 247,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,831,000 after acquiring an additional 242,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,082,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,473,000 after acquiring an additional 205,246 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $793,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADS. ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.74.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $209.77 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $192.02 and a 12-month high of $278.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

