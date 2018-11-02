ALLETE (ALE) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.40.

Shares of ALE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.59. 262,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,199. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $66.64 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.22%.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ALLETE in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.25.

In related news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $61,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $302,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

