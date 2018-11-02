Alleghany (Y) Issues Earnings Results

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($4.57), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.48%.

NYSE Y traded down $7.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $599.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alleghany has a one year low of $549.00 and a one year high of $659.88.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.