Alleghany Co. (Y) is Victory Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 512,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Alleghany comprises 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $334,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $106,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth $190,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $215,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $221,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Alleghany stock opened at $595.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 292.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $549.00 and a one year high of $659.88.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.41 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 33.85 EPS for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

