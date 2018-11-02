Alexander’s (ALX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Alexander’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Get Alexander's alerts:

ALX stock opened at $316.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 14.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $313.01 and a 12 month high of $426.99.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $58.25 million during the quarter. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 17.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the second quarter worth about $1,277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 507.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the second quarter worth about $293,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (?Vornado?) (NYSE: VNO). We have seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.