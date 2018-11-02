Alden Global Capital Llc Buys 845,000 Shares of Fred’s, Inc. (FRED) Stock

Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 845,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $2,137,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alden Global Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 25th, Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 195,000 shares of Fred’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $485,550.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 950,000 shares of Fred’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $2,926,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 1,145,000 shares of Fred’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $3,457,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 974,000 shares of Fred’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $2,610,320.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 70,000 shares of Fred’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $177,100.00.

NASDAQ:FRED opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fred’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter. Fred’s had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 7.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRED. Loop Capital set a $2.00 price objective on Fred’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Fred’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fred’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in Fred’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fred’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fred’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fred’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fred’s Company Profile

Fred's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns.

