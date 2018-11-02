Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,070.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $980.64 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $721.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.91, for a total transaction of $11,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,600.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $95,276.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,541 shares of company stock valued at $91,842,344. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

