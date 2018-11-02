Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

AKAM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.84. 24,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,700. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $2,939,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $82,686.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $7,712,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,619 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

