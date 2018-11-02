Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “$79.75” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $2,939,327.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $82,686.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,527 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 24.9% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.