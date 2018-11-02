Aircastle Limited (AYR) Receives $24.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

AYR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aircastle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Aircastle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE AYR opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. Aircastle has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.78 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aircastle will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at $446,970.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aircastle by 7.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,812,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 131,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aircastle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Aircastle by 14.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 119,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aircastle by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Aircastle by 203.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

