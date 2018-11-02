Airbus (AIR) PT Set at €119.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €122.00 ($141.86).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €96.00 ($111.63) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

