Airbus (AIR) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.47 ($141.24).

Shares of AIR traded down €0.84 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €96.00 ($111.63). 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

