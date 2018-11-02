Air Canada (ACDVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Paradigm Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Air Canada stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

