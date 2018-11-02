Aetna Inc (AET) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Aetna in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AET. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.17.

Shares of Aetna stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,739. Aetna has a one year low of $166.88 and a one year high of $206.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.13. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Aetna’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AET. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Aetna by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,818 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Aetna by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,023,000 after buying an additional 361,170 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Aetna by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,808,000 after buying an additional 348,979 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aetna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,616,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aetna by 19,750.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 269,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

