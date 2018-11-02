Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. On average, analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

AEMD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,172. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $18.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.49 and a quick ratio of 13.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.