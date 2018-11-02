AerCap Holdings (AER) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,979 shares during the period. AerCap comprises 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.46% of AerCap worth $124,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

