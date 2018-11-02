Advantest (ATEYY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advantest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of Advantest stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. Advantest has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

