AdvanSix (ASIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $368.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

ASIX traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 11,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $843.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $50,103.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,313.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,348 shares of company stock valued at $150,035. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 27.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 148.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 91,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 28.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

