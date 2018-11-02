Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) PT Lowered to $50.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,938. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 8,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $497,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,632,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.