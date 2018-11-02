Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $2,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,615 shares in the company, valued at $21,917,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 12,426 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $600,424.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,240. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 307.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

