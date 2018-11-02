Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Position Decreased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,139,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,740,637,000 after buying an additional 141,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,431,752 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,695,000 after buying an additional 1,515,736 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $565,496,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,169 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 94,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in Adobe Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,820,343 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $443,818,000 after purchasing an additional 66,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $797,422.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,144.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,462. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.17.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $245.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.68 and a 1-year high of $277.61.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

