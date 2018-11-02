Adient PLC (ADNT) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Adient by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Adient by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Adient by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADNT opened at $32.45 on Friday. Adient PLC has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Adient’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several research firms have commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Adient in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Adient from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $46.00 price target on Adient and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

