Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.86% and a negative net margin of 1,138.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 46,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.39. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 9.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alfred G. Merriweather sold 1,665 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

