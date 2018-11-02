Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Given a $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) received a $18.00 target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ACOR. BidaskClub cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 143,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $2,437,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 490,832 shares of company stock worth $9,121,364. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

