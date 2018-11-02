Accuvest Global Advisors Purchases New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,718,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 77,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,912,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,707,000 after purchasing an additional 566,832 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,949,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,017,000 after purchasing an additional 996,481 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 958,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 476,866 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 927,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,085,000 after purchasing an additional 422,777 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

