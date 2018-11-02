Accuvest Global Advisors Buys New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

