Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Trading 5.5% Higher After Strong Earnings

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $51.46 and last traded at $50.77. Approximately 828,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 370,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.13.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 807.36%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 50.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.38.

About Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

