Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,084 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,110,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

AXDX stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $792.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,405.87% and a negative return on equity of 67.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.