Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.40). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,405.87% and a negative return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

