Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 174,056 Shares of Nice Ltd (NICE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174,056 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $55,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nice by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Nice by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 147,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Nice by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 40,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. Nice Ltd has a 12-month low of $81.35 and a 12-month high of $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Nice had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $345.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nice to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nice presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

