Acacia Mining PLC (ACA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 165 ($2.16).

ACA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price (down previously from GBX 195 ($2.55)) on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Acacia Mining from GBX 171 ($2.23) to GBX 164 ($2.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Acacia Mining from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of LON ACA traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The company had a trading volume of 362,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,000. Acacia Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.50 ($6.64).

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

