Acacia Communications (ACIA) Shares Up 5.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) shares shot up 5.8% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $36.48. 817,796 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 746,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.19. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Acacia Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACIA. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Acacia Communications to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $44.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.39.

In related news, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 2,707 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $106,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,708 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $106,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,674 shares of company stock worth $262,276. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 183,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 96,016 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.33.

About Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

