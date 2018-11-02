Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 123,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 50,654 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 25,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $127,042.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,295,673.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,471 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,297 shares of company stock worth $9,403,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $74.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.