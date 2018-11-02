9,460 Shares in Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $726,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2,406.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

CRSP opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 3.67. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 245.57%. Analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

